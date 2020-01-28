Foyle Chapter caring for carers

A ‘Caring for Carers’ event held at The White Horse Hotel as part of a community project delivered by women from the Foyle Chapter of The Next Chapter PEACE IV project has been hailed as a great success.

The Next Chapter aims to improve the representation of women in community, public and political life and contribute to a more gender sensitive society in NI and the border regions.

THE NEXT CHAPTER. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle pictured at the ��Caring For Carers (Foyle Next Chapter Community Project) at the White Horse Hotel on Wednesday afternoon. Included are front are Liz Beaton, Communications Lead, The Next Chapter and Mary McDonald, Regional Co-Ordinator, The Next Chapter. Back from left, Lisa McGowan, Danielle Flood, Foyle Next Chapter, Marie Dunne, Hopeful Minds, main speaker and Cathy Malcolm, Foyle Next Chapter. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

In recognition of the tireless work of carers, the members of Foyle Chapter invited 25 parents of children who attend Ardnashee School for a morning of relaxation and restoration with therapy sessions such as Reflexology and Indian Head Massage.

The group were also led in a mindfulness session followed by a talk on promoting mental health wellness by Marie Dunne from Hopeful Minds.

Mayor Michaela Boyle also joined the group for some holistic treatments and lunch.

Marie Dunne, Director of Resilio said: “It was a pleasure to be part of such an amazing event. Parents and carers who look after children with special needs are very inspirational people, they give so much of themselves in caring, that leaves themselves with little left for self.”

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle pictured at the ��Caring For Carers (Foyle Next Chapter Community Project) at the White Horse Hotel on Wednesday afternoon in conversation with Marie Dunne, Hopeful Minds, main speaker and Cathy Malcolm, Foyle Next Chapter. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

She also said the event was an opportunity to let those who took part know they are valued and remind them about the importance of hope and resilience.

Dannielle Flood, Foyle Chapter member, said: “This community project was brought together by six strong women who proved together we can achieve what we believe in, ways that bring hope to the future.”

Wednesday’s event also saw discussions about future similar events, including a joint initiative with the Mayor and Marie Dunne, with the idea of making Derry the ‘City of Hope’.

The intention is to officially launch ‘A Day of Hope’ at Foyle Chapter’s next event on Monday, February 10.

THE NEXT CHAPTER. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle pictured at the ��Caring For Carers (Foyle Next Chapter Community Project) at the White Horse Hotel on Wednesday afternoon. She was treated to a manicure by Kerry Cross of Amber Beauty. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

This event, ‘An Audience with Bronagh Hinds’ will be compered by Freya McClements and will concentrate on ‘wave goodbye to dinosaurs - The story of the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition’, a cross-community party formed in 1996 by local working and middle-class women.

People can register on Eventbrite for this free event.