Foyle Civic Trust hold 30th AGM

The Foyle Civic Trust held their 30th Annual General Meeting in their new offices at Cathedral House, St. Columb’s Court, Bishop Street recently.

Guest speaker was Nikki McVeigh CEO, Ulster Architectural Heritage, who commented on the similarity between the two organisations, with both dedicated to preserving the heritage of the cities, towns and landscapes.

.Pictured at the Foyle Civic Trust's 30th Annual General Meeting in their new offices at Cathedral House, St. Columb's Court, Bishop Street on Thursday evening, are front from left, Nikki McVeigh, Chief Executive Ulster Architectural Heritage, Guest Speaker, Peter Tracey, chair, Foyle Civic Trust, and Robert Murtland. Back from left to right, Paul McGarvey, Mary McLaughlin, Secretary, and Jim Foster.

During her address, she encouraged the Foyle Civic Trust to continue engaging with teachers and pupils in schools to encourage them to participate in various projects, not only to increase their knowledge of the history and town-plan of the city but also to get them interested in becoming members of the organisation.

Also addressing the attendance, Peter Tracey, Chairman of FCT said that foremost on their priorities for the forthcoming year was to increase the membership of the Trust. He continued: “I believe that having an office in the city centre will encourage present members to participate in the work of Foyle Civic Trust and also persuade their friends to join.”

The chair also proposed events for the incoming year, the first being on Friday, June 14 with Ivan Harbour, of Rogers Stirk and Harbour, a prestigious London firm, giving a Presentation in Magee University.

He also added: “A trip to Gola Island in Donegal is planned for later in the year, however, we need to enquire when the boat crossing stops. I would also encourage ideas from members for future lectures and outings. Monitoring Planning applications is still an important exercise of the Trust, and I advise all members that these can be viewed on the Derry City and Strabane Distict Council Website.”

The Chair concluded by mentioning the fantastic success of the Walled City Partnership’s THI Project at the end of November that received the Regional Award before going forward to win the overall UK award.

The launch of the legendary publication ‘New Life for Old Streets’ that featured 30 buildings and their history restored to their former glory took place in early March. A copy was given to all present.

Officials returned at Thursday’s AGM included Peter Tracey, Chair, William Lynn, Vice Chair, Austin Sammon, Hon. Treasurer, Mary McLaughlin, Hon. Secretary and committee members – Jim Foster, Robert Murtland, Caroline Dickson, Mark Lusby, Paul McGarve, Liam Campbell and Tony Monaghan, DCSDC.

The Chair concluded proceedings with presenting guest speaker Nikki McVeigh with a signed print of the Foyle Head from Bishop Gate painted by David McConaghy, a Foyle Civic Trust member.