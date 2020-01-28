Foyle International secure over £500,000 Erasmus funding

Foyle International have secured over £500,000 to send young people abroad for work placements and internships.

The organisation secured £520,000 from Erasmus+ to help young people to develop skills, job prospects and cultural awareness.

Erasmus+ is a European Union programme for education, training, youth and sport.

It is aimed at students, trainees, apprentices, pupils, adult learners, young people, volunteers, professors, teachers, trainers, youth workers and professionals of organisations active in the education, training and youth sector.

The programme is of particular benefit to young people who can learn new skills to improve their employability, acquire life skills, and develop their confidence.

The funding secured by Foyle International will be used to assist recent graduates, students of further education colleges and those currently unemployed, to travel to partner countries.

Work internships are available in Germany, Italy, Spain, Malta, France, Holland, Portugal and Reunion Island.

There are 120 positions available until October 2021.

These include 110 internships for a four week period and ten internships for a three month period.

Feargal Doherty, European Project Manager at Foyle International, said they are ‘delighted’ to secure the funding.

“We are absolutely delighted to secure this funding as it will give the young people in the north of Ireland the chance to travel, work and enjoy other European cultures whilst enhancing their employability skills.

“These young adults will be ambassadors for Derry and I am sure with their charm and personalities will further spread the word of Northern Ireland as an ideal location to visit as a tourist, study as a student or invest as a business.”

In 2018-19, over 60 students from Derry participated in an Erasmus+ project with Foyle International.

They secured work placements in the fields of tourism, hospitality and catering at several locations throughout Europe.