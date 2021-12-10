Free pre-employment job training with guaranteed job interview at NWRC
North West Regional College (NWRC) is recruiting individuals for a range of free pre-employment training programmes with guaranteed job interviews.
Run through the college’s Business Support Centre (BSC), these short courses will give individuals the skills that employers are looking for in the areas of Electrical, IT & Customer Service, and Construction. They are fully funded through the Department for Economy (DfE) Flexible Skills Fund or ERAP.
Sinead Hawkins, Business Skills Manager, NWRC said: “These programmes are a great opportunity for individuals to fast track into employment.”
The 10-week Electrical programme, which includes a £150 per week training allowance, will begin later this month with the four-week IT & Customer Service programme beginning in the New Year, and Construction commencing in February 2022, for seven weeks.
Places are limited and all applicants must be over 18 years of age.
For more information and to register your interest in these programmes visit: www.nwrc.ac.uk/business/business-programmes/pre-employment-programmeSinead added: “We have worked very closely with employers to develop a unique suite of programmes that provide the skills needed in the local workforce. The invaluable practical skills acquired through the work placement and attainment of a recognised qualification through these programmes make participants instantly more employable. NWRC is committed to continuing to provide these direct links into employment and filling the skills gaps for employers in the North West City Region.”