Free pre-employment job training with guaranteed job interview at NWRC

Run through the college’s Business Support Centre (BSC), these short courses will give individuals the skills that employers are looking for in the areas of Electrical, IT & Customer Service, and Construction. They are fully funded through the Department for Economy (DfE) Flexible Skills Fund or ERAP.

Sinead Hawkins, Business Skills Manager, NWRC said: “These programmes are a great opportunity for individuals to fast track into employment.”

The 10-week Electrical programme, which includes a £150 per week training allowance, will begin later this month with the four-week IT & Customer Service programme beginning in the New Year, and Construction commencing in February 2022, for seven weeks.

NWRC is encouraging applicants for pre-employment courses in Electrical, IT & Customer Service, and Construction.

Places are limited and all applicants must be over 18 years of age.