Free school meals, uniforms and PE kits - Applications open for 2021/22 school year

Parents and guardians who have a child or children already entitled to free school meals during the current academic school year also need to apply for these children (as well as any additional children) for the 2021/22 school year.

They are advised to include in your application all children for whom you have parental responsibility and who will be attending full time at school or Regional/FE College.

People can apply if their son or daughter is in full-time education and if you are in receipt of one or more of these benefits: Income Support; Income Based Jobseeker’s Allowance; Income Related Employment and Support Allowance; Guarantee Element of State Pension Credit; Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit with an annual taxable income of £16,190 or less; Universal credit and have net household earnings not exceeding £14,000 per year.

You can also apply if you are an Asylum Seeker supported by the Home Office Asylum Support Assessment Team (ASAT); or if your child has a statement of special educational needs and is designated to require a special diet.

Students can apply themselves if the course they are studying is a full-time course, and they are receiving benefit in your own name.