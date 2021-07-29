Gary Middleton accompanies Education Minister Michelle McIlveen to 'eyesore' of former Faughan Valley High School

Mayor Alderman Graham Warke, Alderman Hilary McClintock, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen and Gary Middleton MLA at the former Faughan Valley High School site.

Ms. McIlveen visited the former site with a delegation including Mr. Middleton and his DUP colleagues, Mayor Alderman Graham Warke and Alderman Hilary McClintock.

Mr. Middleton said: “The old Faughan Valley High School site has been vacant since 2008. The derelict site has become an eyesore for local residents and has been subject to frequent break-ins and acts of vandalism.

"It was important that the Minister for Education seen directly the impact that the site is having on the local area."

The Foyle MLA said the priority now must be to ensure that the site is brought 'to a safe standard'.