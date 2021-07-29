Gary Middleton accompanies Education Minister Michelle McIlveen to 'eyesore' of former Faughan Valley High School
DUP MLA Gary Middleton has accompanied the Education Minister Michelle McIlveen to the long derelict former Faughan Valley High School at Drumahoe which he has described as an 'eyesore'.
Ms. McIlveen visited the former site with a delegation including Mr. Middleton and his DUP colleagues, Mayor Alderman Graham Warke and Alderman Hilary McClintock.
Mr. Middleton said: “The old Faughan Valley High School site has been vacant since 2008. The derelict site has become an eyesore for local residents and has been subject to frequent break-ins and acts of vandalism.
"It was important that the Minister for Education seen directly the impact that the site is having on the local area."
The Foyle MLA said the priority now must be to ensure that the site is brought 'to a safe standard'.
"I would urge people to stay clear from entering the building. I will be working closely with the Education Authority, the local community association and residents to bring about urgent solutions for the site going forward.”