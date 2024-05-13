Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Education Minister Paul Givan has guaranteed the future of the North West Teachers’ Centre in Strathfoyle.

The minister was asked about the centre, which provides Special Educational Needs services, by Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan.

Mr. Durkan asked him if he would ‘consider a feasibility study to enhance the future sustainability of the NW Teachers' Centre’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...