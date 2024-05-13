Givan guarantees future of NW Teachers’ Centre in Derry
Education Minister Paul Givan has guaranteed the future of the North West Teachers’ Centre in Strathfoyle.
The minister was asked about the centre, which provides Special Educational Needs services, by Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan.
Mr. Durkan asked him if he would ‘consider a feasibility study to enhance the future sustainability of the NW Teachers' Centre’.
"The Education Authority is retaining the NW Teachers’ Centre for future SEN provision. As such, the sustainability of the centre will be maintained and a feasibility study is not required,” he said.
