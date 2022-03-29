Green pupils inspire willow tunnel and dome
Spring has sprung in Oakgrove Integrated Primary and Nursery school for the class Eco Councillors with the planting of a wonderful willow tunnel and dome by Brendan Farren of Big Green Art.
By Staff Reporter
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 4:15 pm
The Eco Councillors helped come up with ideas for the structure, got involved in planting it and will help care for it in the months to come. They can’t wait to see the spring growth!
Big thanks goes to St Columb’s Park House’s “Commoning Possibilities” programme for funding such an amazing addition to the schools science garden, through the Friends of Oakgrove group.
A school spolesman said: “It will be loved by all the children in the school!”