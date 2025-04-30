Harmonising Irish university applications processes will benefit Magee, MLAs say

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motion has been passed at Stormont calling for greater harmonisation of the third level application systems to break down barriers for students from Donegal seeking to attend university in Derry and vice-versa.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy tabled the proposal that noted ‘ongoing disparities in admissions that create unfair obstacles for students here seeking to access higher education institutions across the island of Ireland’.

"This is the reality: if you are a student in Donegal and want to study in Derry, given the great chances already at the Magee campus and the plans for more to come, you are more likely to face barriers than if you were to apply to study in Galway or Cork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That is not just wrong; it is absurd. The barriers come in many forms: a lack of joined-up information on courses across Ireland; differences in fee structures and funding supports; complexities in the recognition of qualifications; and — let us be honest — decades of underinvestment in and political indifference towards the potential of all-island cooperation and collaboration in education,” said the Foyle MLA during a debate at the Assembly on Monday.

Magee College

Mr. Delargy welcomed recent changes to the southern Central Applications Office (CAO) system which provide equivalence in A-level and Leaving Certificate admissions processes for the forthcoming 2025-26 academic year.

This means students from the North will not have to achieve four A-levels to score maximum points under the CAO application system.

He also hailed increased levels of cooperation between UCAS and the CAO but called on the Education Minister Paul Givan to ensure that ‘students receive clear guidance and support in navigating the revised admissions process’ and on the Minister for the Economy Caoimhe Archibald to ‘continue to work with her counterparts in the Irish Government to further close the gap in ongoing disparities’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The motion calls for a coordinated effort on an all-island basis to harmonise student support; ensure fair access to funding, regardless of which part of the island a student is from; strengthen cross-border pathways in further and higher education; recognise the need for alignment in the Central Applications Office (CAO) and UCAS results dates to ensure that students can choose which option is best for them; and create greater harmony between the two systems.

"Crucially, we want to create a shared strategy to make all-Ireland student mobility a reality, not just a talking point,” he said.

East Derry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter backed the motion, stating: “Prosperity is possible when we overcome the nonsensical restrictive barriers in academia and education.

"That will help create new opportunities for young people from the North and the South to live, learn and grow together. If we are serious about building a new Ireland, we must foster a shared identity through things such as education, health and, of course, employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Greater alignment between higher education institutions in the North and the South will also benefit the Magee campus and the wider north-west.

"With stronger cross-border partnerships and streamlined admissions, Magee can become a thriving educational hub, particularly in fields such as medicine, and that will help us to reach the 10,000-student target as soon as possible.”