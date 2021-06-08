Heron Bros. launch Derry medical school scholarships

The new School of Medicine will be located at UU Magee.

Thanks to Heron Bros., an award winning construction and property development firm, two local students will benefit from full scholarships for the entire life span of their degree programme, lasting four years.

These scholarships will support the education and future careers of those who are less likely to progress to Graduate Entry Medicine programmes due to financial, social and logistical barriers.

Described as a game-changer for the region, the School of Medicine will seek to address the ongoing medical work-force shortage across Northern Ireland. It will train new doctors and have a far-reaching impact, contributing to the future of our health system and the well-being of the people of the region.

Damien O’Callaghan, Group Managing Director for Heron Bros.

Students from Northern Ireland who are applying for the brand new - and unique to Northern Ireland - Ulster University Graduate Entry Medicine programme, starting in August 2021, are eligible to apply for the scholarships where they meet widening access and participation criteria. Applications will open on July 5 and close two weeks later, on July 16, 2021, for students starting the Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery programme in August 2021.

Mr Damien O’Callaghan, Group Managing Director for Heron Bros Ltd, said: “Heron Bros are honoured to partner with Ulster University’s School of Medicine at the Magee Campus. In funding scholarships to students, Heron Bros will build a better future for the local community, support upskilling of local talented people and provide health benefits for all of us. Heron Bros have been involved in various health, education and third sector education construction projects over the years and the scholarships truly showcase our business values of passion, forward-thinking and relationships. As we progress from the Covid pandemic, Heron Bros’ Medicine Scholarships will support our future medicine students and provide a vital and enduring service in our community.”

The Foundation Dean of the School of Medicine, Professor Louise Dubras, has welcomed the scholarship announcement for prospective students. She said: “Ulster University and Heron Bros have enjoyed a longstanding partnership which has seen many of our students work with the team on a variety of apprenticeship, placement and graduate programmes, enriching their learning experience and increasing employability. We are very proud to continue to strengthen this partnership through this scholarship announcement and we are delighted that Heron Bros will support two of our students through the brand new Graduate Entry Medicine programme, starting in August 2021.”

Prof. Dubras added: “This presents opportunities for those who may face barriers to developing their vocation for a career in medicine – thanks to these scholarships they can now access and achieve the qualifications needed to become a doctor, joining the ambitious, capable healthcare hub here in the North West in four years’ time.”

Additionally, the scholars selected will be invited to connect with the Heron Bros team in a variety of meaningful ways as they progress through the programmes. For example, there are opportunities for these scholars to share their learning and contribute to wellbeing workshops to the wider Heron Bros team during their scholarships, bringing benefits to all.