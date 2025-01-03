Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was no ordinary school day for Holly Ward last month because her Christmas wish came true, as she managed to persuade the Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr to come to St John’s Primary school for the day.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a recent letter writing focus, Year 6 children wrote letters to a wide range of family members and public figures who inspired them. To much excitement, Holly in Year 6A, was the first child in the class to receive a reply from the Mayor.

Holly’s class teacher, Mrs Darmody believes literacy lessons involving letter writing promotes skills beyond the classroom giving purpose and context to learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We do a literacy lesson every year where children can write a letter to a family member, a sports star, or a famous person who inspires them and whoever gets a response back first receives a prize.”

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr with Ms. Amanda Murphy, Vice Principal of St John's and Dearbhla and Clare from Northwest Youth Services, St Mary's Youth Club in the Happy Haven classroom.

Holly Ward was delighted that due to the Mayor’s quick response, she won the competition. Her friendly letter included an invite to Mayor Lillian to come to school for the day.

Due to Holly’s amazing letter writing skills, the school had the pleasure of hosting Mayor Lilian and they thoroughly enjoyed giving her a true St John’s family welcome. On arrival, Mayor Lillian was treated to a performance by Award Winning choir, led by Ms L Bonner, they sang ‘When Children Rule the World’ and ‘Streets of Bethlehem.’

During her visit, Mayor Lillian spoke to the whole school and told them all about her childhood and her life as a young activist. She took time to award Holly a special gift and met Holly’s family, her Dad, PJ and partner Eimear, her aunty Nicola and Grandmother Faustina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a whole school assembly, Mayor Lillian visited Mrs Darmody’s classroom, where she took part in a Q & A session with the children.

The Mayor with Holly Ward, who wrote her a letter asking her to come to school, and the other children at St John's PS.

She also enjoyed a cup of coffee and one of Mrs Darmody’s legendary homemade scones.

Mayor Lillian commented: “Holly and her classmates had so many thoughtful questions."

She continued to praise Holly for writing to her saying: “Holly is such an incredible young girl so mature for her age and it was an honour to meet her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, Mayor Lillian had a tour of St John’s school where she met with children attending our ‘Happy Haven’ Nurture classroom and chatted to children benefitting from the schools therapeutic, safe, sensory space called the ‘Rainforest Room’.

The Mayor speaking to children at St John's PS.

Miss Murphy, Vice Principal of the school, said: “The children will remember this visit for a long time to come. Mayor Lillian shared her own childhood story about her young activism, and she took time to speak to all the children and recognised all children are different, unique, and valued.”

"We are very lucky to have a Mayor like Lillian, who advocates so passionately for children’s rights in Derry and Strabane. Holly has found a new best friend and role model to aspire too also.”

Mayor Lillian told an inspiring story about how as a child she wrote to the many change makers to speak out about injustice and that is why she felt the need to respond so quickly and to Holly’s letter. She said she saw herself in Holly.

St John’s Primary school would like to sincerely thank Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr for taking the time to visit us. We would like to congratulate her on hearing our children’s voices and we are thankful for her aspirational work on promoting diversity, inclusion, and ethical leadership.