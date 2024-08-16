IN PICTURES: A-Level results day 2024 at Lumen Christi College in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 15th Aug 2024, 18:13 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 07:11 BST
Pictured are pupils and staff at Lumen Christi College in Derry as the A-Level results were issued on Thursday.

Photos by Stephen Latimer, courtesy of Lumen Christi College.

Students, Staff and parents from Lumen Christi College on A-level Results Day 2024.

Students, Staff and parents from Lumen Christi College on A-level Results Day 2024. Photo: Stephen Latimer

Staff and students.

Staff and students. Photo: Stephen Latimer

Dr Marie Ferris (Principal), Cillian Doherty, Joshua Doherty, Connor Gormley , Niamh Payne, Charlie McCloskey, Euan Bonner, Eva McKinney, Emer McGonigle, Daniel McLaughlin.

Dr Marie Ferris (Principal), Cillian Doherty, Joshua Doherty, Connor Gormley , Niamh Payne, Charlie McCloskey, Euan Bonner, Eva McKinney, Emer McGonigle, Daniel McLaughlin. Photo: Stephen Latimer

Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal), Lauren McLoone, Conor McLoone, Kirsty McIvor, Dr Marie Ferris (Principal) Aine O'Hare, Matthew Duffy, Ella Lamont, Thomas Doherty, Aarush Tetali, Mrs Léan McShane (Senior Teacher).

Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal), Lauren McLoone, Conor McLoone, Kirsty McIvor, Dr Marie Ferris (Principal) Aine O'Hare, Matthew Duffy, Ella Lamont, Thomas Doherty, Aarush Tetali, Mrs Léan McShane (Senior Teacher). Photo: Stephen Latimer

