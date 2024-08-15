IN PICTURES: A-Level results day 2024 at Oakgrove College in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 15th Aug 2024, 13:46 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 13:52 BST
Pictured are pupils and staff at Oakgrove College in Derry as the A-Level results were issued on Thursday.

Photographs by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Oakgrove College A Level student Courtney Wright with her mum Louise and little brother Logan.

Oakgrove College A Level student Courtney Wright with her mum Louise and little brother Logan.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Oakgrove College A Level student Amber Sweeney, pictured with her mum Serena Gurney and Principal John Harkin.

Oakgrove College A Level student Amber Sweeney, pictured with her mum Serena Gurney and Principal John Harkin.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Daire Jackson-McLaughlin checking out his A Level results with Oakgrove College Principal John Harkin

Daire Jackson-McLaughlin checking out his A Level results with Oakgrove College Principal John Harkin

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Oakgrove College A Level student Emma Thompson, pictured with Principal John Harkin and Damian McDonald on Thursday morning.

Oakgrove College A Level student Emma Thompson, pictured with Principal John Harkin and Damian McDonald on Thursday morning.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

