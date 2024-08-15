IN PICTURES: A-Level results day 2024 at St Cecilia's College in Derry

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. All smiles at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning were, from left, Michaela McDowell, Catherine McDowell, Caoimhe Canning and Anna McDowell.
All smiles at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning were, from left, Michaela McDowell, Catherine McDowell, Caoimhe Canning and Anna McDowell. Photo: KEITH MOORE
2. Brooke McCrudden pictured with proud family members, mum Erin, sister Summer Rose and dad William, when she collected her AS Level results at St. Cecilia's College.
Brooke McCrudden pictured with proud family members, mum Erin, sister Summer Rose and dad William, when she collected her AS Level results at St. Cecilia's College. Photo: KEITH MOORE
3. Darragh McCleary, who will be studying Engineering at Queens University, pictured with her proud mum, Patricia, at St. Cecilia's College.
Darragh McCleary, who will be studying Engineering at Queens University, pictured with her proud mum, Patricia, at St. Cecilia's College. Photo: KEITH MOORE
4. Erin Barber pictured with her parents Juliette and Peter when she collected her 'A' Level results at St. Cecilia's College.
Erin Barber pictured with her parents Juliette and Peter when she collected her 'A' Level results at St. Cecilia's College. Photo: KEITH MOORE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.