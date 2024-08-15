IN PICTURES: A-Level results day 2024 at St Cecilia's College in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 15th Aug 2024, 13:59 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 15:04 BST
Pictured are pupils and staff at St Cecilia’s College in Derry as the A-Level results were issued on Thursday.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

All smiles at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning were, from left, Michaela McDowell, Catherine McDowell, Caoimhe Canning and Anna McDowell.

Photo: KEITH MOORE

Brooke McCrudden pictured with proud family members, mum Erin, sister Summer Rose and dad William, when she collected her AS Level results at St. Cecilia's College.

Photo: KEITH MOORE

Darragh McCleary, who will be studying Engineering at Queens University, pictured with her proud mum, Patricia, at St. Cecilia's College.

Photo: KEITH MOORE

Erin Barber pictured with her parents Juliette and Peter when she collected her 'A' Level results at St. Cecilia's College.

Photo: KEITH MOORE

