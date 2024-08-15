IN PICTURES: A-Level results day 2024 at St Joseph's Boys School in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 15th Aug 2024, 14:07 BST
Pictured are pupils and staff at St Joseph’s Boys School in Derry as the A-Level results were issued on Thursday.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

A Level students Nathan Coulter and Daniel Spence checking out their results at St. Joseph's on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

1. A Level students Nathan Coulter and Daniel Spence checking out their results at St. Joseph's on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

A Level students Nathan Coulter and Daniel Spence checking out their results at St. Joseph's on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Mr. Beattie and Mrs. Shiels pictured with A Level students Darragh O'Kane, Callum Harkin, and Caoihin Hargan on Thursday morning at St. Joseph's. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. Mr. Beattie and Mrs. Shiels pictured with A Level students Darragh O'Kane, Callum Harkin, and Caoihin Hargan on Thursday morning at St. Joseph's. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mr. Beattie and Mrs. Shiels pictured with A Level students Darragh O'Kane, Callum Harkin, and Caoihin Hargan on Thursday morning at St. Joseph's. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
A Level student Shea Eckman in conversation with Mr. Beattie and Mrs. Deane on Thursday morning at St. Joseph's Boys School. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. A Level student Shea Eckman in conversation with Mr. Beattie and Mrs. Deane on Thursday morning at St. Joseph's Boys School. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

A Level student Shea Eckman in conversation with Mr. Beattie and Mrs. Deane on Thursday morning at St. Joseph's Boys School. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
A Level students pictured at St. Joseph's Boys School on Thursday with their results - PJ Donnelly, Jamie Deery, Alex McGowan and Callum Sharp.

4. A Level students pictured at St. Joseph's Boys School on Thursday with their results - PJ Donnelly, Jamie Deery, Alex McGowan and Callum Sharp.

A Level students pictured at St. Joseph's Boys School on Thursday with their results - PJ Donnelly, Jamie Deery, Alex McGowan and Callum Sharp. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.