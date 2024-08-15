IN PICTURES: A-Level results day 2024 at Thornhill College in Derry

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Thornhill College students Sorcha O'Neill, Eimhear Leoparde and Mary Keogh pictured after collecting their A Level results. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Thornhill College students and friends Molly Phelan and Caoimhe Boyd were happy with their A Level results. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Thornhill College student Aaqilah Effirul, who achieved 4 A’s in her A Level results, pictured with maths teacher Mr McCafferty and principal Ms Mallett. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Thornhill College student Assisi Houston, who achieved 3 B’s in her A Level results, pictured with principal Ms Mallett. Photo: George Sweeney
