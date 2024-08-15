IN PICTURES: A-Level results day 2024 at Thornhill College in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 15th Aug 2024, 12:07 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 14:46 BST
Pictured are pupils and staff at Thornhill College in Derry as the A-Level results were issued on Thursday.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Thornhill College students Sorcha O'Neill, Eimhear Leoparde and Mary Keogh pictured after collecting their A Level results. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Thornhill College students Sorcha O'Neill, Eimhear Leoparde and Mary Keogh pictured after collecting their A Level results. Photo: George Sweeney

Thornhill College students Sorcha O'Neill, Eimhear Leoparde and Mary Keogh pictured after collecting their A Level results. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Thornhill College students and friends Molly Phelan and Caoimhe Boyd were happy with their A Level results. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Thornhill College students and friends Molly Phelan and Caoimhe Boyd were happy with their A Level results. Photo: George Sweeney

Thornhill College students and friends Molly Phelan and Caoimhe Boyd were happy with their A Level results. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Thornhill College student Aaqilah Effirul, who achieved 4 A’s in her A Level results, pictured with maths teacher Mr McCafferty and principal Ms Mallett. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Thornhill College student Aaqilah Effirul, who achieved 4 A’s in her A Level results, pictured with maths teacher Mr McCafferty and principal Ms Mallett. Photo: George Sweeney

Thornhill College student Aaqilah Effirul, who achieved 4 A’s in her A Level results, pictured with maths teacher Mr McCafferty and principal Ms Mallett. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Thornhill College student Assisi Houston, who achieved 3 B’s in her A Level results, pictured with principal Ms Mallett. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Thornhill College student Assisi Houston, who achieved 3 B’s in her A Level results, pictured with principal Ms Mallett. Photo: George Sweeney

Thornhill College student Assisi Houston, who achieved 3 B’s in her A Level results, pictured with principal Ms Mallett. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.