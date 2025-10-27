IN PICTURES: Autumn Festival and Pumpkin Patch at St Columba’s Primary School in Derry

1 . Members of the O’Donnell family Ben (2), Mia (6) and Jack (2) were at the Autumn Festival with Pumpkin Patch at St Columba’s Primary School, Newbuildings, on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

Members of the O’Donnell family Ben (2), Mia (6) and Jack (2) were at the Autumn Festival with Pumpkin Patch at St Columba’s Primary School, Newbuildings, on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney