IN PICTURES: Autumn Festival and Pumpkin Patch at St Columba’s Primary School in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 27th Oct 2025, 09:53 GMT
Pictured are pupils, staff and guests enjoying the Autumn Festival with Pumpkin Patch at St Columba’s Primary School, Newbuildings, on Saturday afternoon last.

Among the guests in attendance were Deputy Mayor Niree McMorris, Gary Middleton MLA and Mickey Doherty.

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Members of the O’Donnell family Ben (2), Mia (6) and Jack (2) were at the Autumn Festival with Pumpkin Patch at St Columba’s Primary School, Newbuildings, on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

Mickey Doherty, Deputy Mayor Alderman Niree McMorris and Gary Middleton MLA were guests at the Autumn Festival with Pumpkin Patch at St Columba’s Primary School, Newbuildings, on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

Oaklyn O’Kane and Aidagh-Rae Beattie were at the Autumn Festival with Pumpkin Patch at St Columba’s Primary School, Newbuildings, on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

Paige and Amber Elder alongside Jax Thomas at the Autumn Festival with Pumpkin Patch at St Columba’s Primary School, Newbuildings, on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney

