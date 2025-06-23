IN PICTURES: Best in Further Education Awards at North West Regional College in Derry

By Martin McKeown / NWRC
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:57 BST
Congratulations to those honoured at the Best in FE Awards at Strand Road. The awards celebrate the achievements of Further Education graduates from North West Regional College.

A spokesperson for NWRC said: “The event is always a highlight in the College calendar and involves the presentation of certificates and prizes to students from the four main curriculum departments across all College campuses.”

Jamie Kavanagh and mum Mary at the Best in Further Education awards held at North West Regional College in Strand Road. Photo: Martin McKeown

Eve Gorman pictured with Elaine Gorman and Harry Lavery at the Best in Further Education awards held at North West Regional College in Strand Road. Photo: Martin McKeown

Shay Feeney and Dad Sean at the Best in Further Education awards held at North West Regional College in Strand Road. Photo: Martin McKeown

Niamh Patton and mum Fiona at the Best in Further Education awards held at North West Regional College in Strand Road. Photo: Martin McKeown

