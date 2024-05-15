IN PICTURES: CCE Baile na gCallieach winners row in Derry

3 . CCE Baile na gCallieach member Aoibhe Nic Lochlainn achieved first place in both harp dance tunes under 12 and harp slow air under 12 at the recent Doire Fleadh, and second place for harp under 12 at the Doire Feis. Photo: George Sweeney

