WELCOME MR. COMMISSIONER!. . . 5 years old Hannah Collins welcoming the Children's Commissioner Chris Quinn to Holy Child PS on Thursday when he opened the school's new 'Thrive Hive.'

In Pictures: Children's Commissioner opens 'Thrive Hive' at Holy Child PS in Derry

By Jim McCafferty
Published 20th Mar 2025, 11:49 BST
Staff and pupils got a surprise on Thursday morning last when the Children’s Commissioner dropped in to officially open Holy Child Primary School’s new ‘The Thrive Hive’ - a dedicated space designed to support the well-being and educational needs of the school’s neurodiverse children.

The sanctuary offers a safe and supportive environment where pupils can learn, grow, and flourish.

Pictures by Jim McCafferty.

One of the members of the School Council addressing the Children's Commissioner on Thursday at Holy Child PS.

Children's Commissioner Chris Quinn giving pointers to pupils at the school assembly on Thursday morning in Holy Child PS.

Pupils at Holy Child PS taking part in some fun activities with staff from the Children's Commissioner's Office on Thursday.

Children's Commissioner Chris Quinn addressing the school assembly on Thursday morning at Holy Child PS.

