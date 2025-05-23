Carrying flowers, which were laid at the grotto, the pupils joined in the Rosary during their journey and were met in the church grounds by the sweet sounds of the school’s choir under the direction of Mrs. Aine McCabb.

The procession was led by pupils who made their First Holy Communion this year, followed by the P7 children who received Confirmation and the procession continued with the other pupils, staff, parents and grandparents.

Pupil Matilda Condren laid a crown of flowers at the St. Bernadette statue with Bishop Donal McKeown and Fr. McFaul in attendance.

Hymns were sung and prayers recited at the grotto with Fr. McFaul thanking everyone for their attendance and praising the children for taking part in what was a wonderful event.

Speaking after the event, Mrs. Pat Concannon, Principal said she was delighted with the weather and proud of the way the children played their part in the annual procession.

Bishop Donal led the children to the ice cream van for some refreshments after the ceremony concluded.

Mrs. Concannon added: "I’d like to thank our Bishop, Dr. Donal McKeown for taking the time to join Fr. McFaul in this year’s procession.

“Our children were also very dignified in taking part, and credit to our staff, parents and grandparents who not only walked in procession with the children but lined the route and met us at the church. This is a special event in our school’s calendar and once again, we had a magnificent turnout. Thank you to all.”

