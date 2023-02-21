IN PICTURES: Derry Confirmations 2023

Well done to all the pupils of local primary schools who have made their Confirmations over recent weeks.
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography and Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir.
1. Pupils from St. Eugene’s PS who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene’s Cathedral on Friday last. Included is Mrs. Carol Duffy, Principal , Mr. Michael Gilmore, teacher and Mrs. Tara Roddy, Classroom Assistant. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
P7 pupils from Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir who received sacrament of confirmation in St Columba’s Church Long Tower on February 10 in a service officiated by Fr Mongan.
3. Pupils from Model Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene’s Cathedral on Wednesday afternoon last. On right is Mr. Michael Bradley, Vice Principal. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Pupils from Rosemount PS who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene’s Cathedral on Friday last. Included is Mr. Paul Bradley, Principal, Mrs. Meenan, teacher, Ms. Begley and Mrs. McGuinness. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
