IN PICTURES: Derry Journal Class of 2025 Primary 7 School Leavers Part 1

By George Sweeney
Published 10th Jun 2025, 00:00 BST
The first of two photo parades featuring the Class of 2025 Primary 7 pupils from schools across the North West as they prepare to say farewell and embark on a new chapter.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Mrs Bonner’s P7 class at St Brigid’s Primary School.

1. Mrs Bonner’s P7 class at St Brigid’s Primary School.

Mrs Bonner’s P7 class at St Brigid’s Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney

Mr Doherty’s P7 class at St Brigid’s Primary School.

2. Mr Doherty’s P7 class at St Brigid’s Primary School.

Mr Doherty’s P7 class at St Brigid’s Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney

Mr Martin’s P7 class at Greenhaw Primary School.

3. Mr Martin’s P7 class at Greenhaw Primary School.

Mr Martin’s P7 class at Greenhaw Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney

Mrs Simpson’s P7 pupils at Ashlea Primary School.

4. Mrs Simpson’s P7 pupils at Ashlea Primary School.

Mrs Simpson’s P7 pupils at Ashlea Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney

