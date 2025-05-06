IN PICTURES: Derry pupils get to grips with No Dig gardening at Hollybush Primary School

The ‘No Dig Garden’ at Hollybush was created 18 months ago alongside pupils and staff, who’ve been nurturing it.

Natural World Products produces sustainable compost from effective household organics and green waste recycling.

The young Hollybush pupils were also given talks and information about food waste, composting and they even got to meet the worms.

Ms. McMaster explained to the pupils what ICAW was and why it was held on this date.

This year’s theme was inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal and is named 'Sustainable Communities Begin With Compost'.

This topic was chosen with the goal of highlighting composting in all kinds of communities at any scale – from the backyard home composter to community composters, to large-scale facilities to all those who recognize the many benefits of using compost on our soils.

Congratulating the children and thanking Sharon for returning to help ‘spruce up’ Hollybush gardens, Mr. Feargal Friel, Principal said the pupils and teachers had a wonderful day getting involved and learning about compost. They planted maincrop potatoes for an early autumn harvest and sowed peas to be planted out in a few weeks.

Heather Sutherland, the school’s eco co-ordinator has been helping to care for the garden and is also enjoying learning how to grow with the pupils.

Pupils from Hollybush Primary School pictured celebrating 'International Compose Awareness Week' at the school on Tuesday of this week. Included are Kyle Suckling and Sharon McMaster, Natural World Products.

Hollybush pupils in the school gardens.

Sharon with two of the young pupils during Tuesday's 'No Dig' garden experience at Hollybush PS.