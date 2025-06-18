IN PICTURES: Derry & Strabane District Mayor McHugh joins Steelstown P.S. in ‘A Day of Welcome’

This special event gave the primary 4-7 pupils the opportunity to engage in a powerful learning experience that deepened their understanding of the challenges faced by refugees around the world.

Throughout the day, the pupils took part in a carefully planned refugee simulation activity across our school grounds. During the activities, they moved through various areas representing stages of a refugee journey - leaving home, facing uncertainty, encountering borders, and seeking safety.

The activity encouraged empathy, reflection, and a deeper appreciation for the resilience and courage of people forced to flee their homes.

Speaking at Friday’s event, Mrs Rebecca O’Doherty, P4 teacher/ organiser thanked the Mayor for taking time out to attend.

“We were honoured to welcome the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Ruairi McHugh, along with the principal of Lisnagelvin PS, Mr. Colin Torrens and a representative from the North West Regional College, Fiona Hamilton, to observe the children's learning in action.

"They spoke to the pupils about the importance of compassion, understanding, and the vital role young people can play in creating a more welcoming and inclusive society. A big thank you to them for all their help on the day.”

The day concluded with time for reflection and the pupils shared with their visitors what they had learned. All then prayed a prayer for refugees on return to the classroom.

Adding to those sentiments, Principal, Ms. Catherine Doorish said: "We are incredibly proud of how thoughtfully and maturely our students approached this experience today.

“Their empathy and curiosity were clear to see, and the day served as a powerful reminder of the kind of inclusive, compassionate community we strive to be.

“Thank you also to all our visitors, staff, and more importantly, our pupils, for making this Day of Welcome so meaningful.”

The Mayor, Ruairi McHugh paid tribute to the pupils and how they showed genuine compassion and empathy during the challenge on Friday.

“Thank you to everyone at Steelstown Primary for inviting me to see this initiative first hand.

"It was a unique and innovative way for the pupils to consider the experience of refugees and the challenges they face.

“I was proud of how the children showed genuine compassion and empathy during the activities and their desire to be part of a welcoming and inclusive community.”

1 . The Mayor, Ruairi McHugh is presented with a special card made by Mr. McLaughlin's pupils during his visit to Steelstown Primary School last week to take part in their 'A Day of Welcome' event. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

2 . A secction of the pupils pictured during their 'A Day of Welcome' event around the school on Friday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

3 . A secction of the pupils pictured during their 'A Day of Welcome' event around the school on Friday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

4 . Mrs. O'Doherty working with the pupils during their 'A Day of Welcome' event at Steelstown PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography