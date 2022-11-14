News you can trust since 1772
GUILDHALL VISIT. . . . The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sanda Duffy pictured with the School Council from St. Paul’s PS, Slievemore, Derry, during their visit to the Guildhall on Monday morning last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

IN PICTURES: Derry & Strabane Mayor hosts St. Paul's Primary School Council

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Sandra Duffy hosted a Council meeting of a different kind when representatives from St Paul’s Primary School, Slievemore pupils came to the Guildhall.

By Brendan McDaid
41 minutes ago

The Mayor met with the Galliagh school’s council of pupils in her parlour on Monday for a chat and showed them around.

The children also met with staff at the historic building.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

1. Pupils from St. Paul’s PS School Council, Slievemore, Derry, pictured with their Principal, Mr. Gareth Blackery, getting a tour of the Guildhall on Monday morning last.

2. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured welcoming pupils from St. Paul’s PS School Council, Slievemore, Derry to the Guildhall on Monday morning last. At back is Principal, Mr. Gareth Blackery. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. Pupils from St. Paul’s PS School Council, Slievemore, Derry, pictured with their Principal, Mr. Gareth Blackery, getting a tour of the Guildhall on Monday morning last.

4. The children asking the Mayor, Sandra some questions on the history of the Guildhall during Monday’s visit.

