The Mayor met with the Galliagh school’s council of pupils in her parlour on Monday for a chat and showed them around.
The children also met with staff at the historic building.
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
Pupils from St. Paul's PS School Council, Slievemore, Derry, pictured with their Principal, Mr. Gareth Blackery, getting a tour of the Guildhall on Monday morning last.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured welcoming pupils from St. Paul's PS School Council, Slievemore, Derry to the Guildhall on Monday morning last. At back is Principal, Mr. Gareth Blackery.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Pupils from St. Paul's PS School Council, Slievemore, Derry, pictured with their Principal, Mr. Gareth Blackery, getting a tour of the Guildhall on Monday morning last.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
The children asking the Mayor, Sandra some questions on the history of the Guildhall during Monday's visit.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography