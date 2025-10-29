IN PICTURES: Fountain and Long Tower pupils unite for ‘The Voyage of the Fellowship’ play in Derry

The inspiring inter-faith play celebrating teamwork, diversity, and understanding across communities, was written by local playwright Dominic Kearney.

Coordinated by the Churches Trust and funded by the Community Relations Council (CRC), this project is part of an annual shared education and community relations programme which brings pupils from schools together to build friendships and understanding through the arts.

‘The Voyage of the Fellowship’ tells the story of a diverse group of passengers and crew who must learn to work together to survive their journey across the sea. Through laughter, tension, and teamwork, they discover that cooperation, compassion, and respect are the keys to calm waters.

Speaking after Friday’s production, Laura Brown, Community Relations Manager for the Churches Trust outlined the amazing work that led to the success of the play including the teachers and children involved.

Laura also acknowledged the Churches Trust team, Wendy McCloskey, Conor Hegarty and Jack McLaughlin for all their hard work. Special thanks were given to Cat Brogan who directed it, and Sinead Crumlish for her work on the props.

