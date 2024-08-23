IN PICTURES: GCSE results day 2024 at Lumen Christi College in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 19:24 BST
Pictured are pupils and staff from Lumen Christi College in Derry as the GCSE results were issued on Thursday.

Photos by Stephen Latimer / Lumen Christi College.

1. Staff and pupils from Lumen Christi College celebrating exam results at the school yesterday. Photo: Stephen Latimer

Dr Ferris, Emily Armstrong and parents. Photo: Stephen Latimer

Dr Ferris celebrating with Year 12 girls. Photo: Stephen Latimer

Zach McFadden, Evan Evers-Cheung, Mrs McShane (Senior Teacher), Michael McHugh, Conor Devine. Photo: Stephen Latimer

