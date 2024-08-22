IN PICTURES: GCSE results day 2024 at St Joseph's Boys School in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 14:52 BST
Pictured are pupils and staff at St Joseph’s Boys School in Derry as the GCSE results were issued on Thursday.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

St. Joseph's GCSE students Connor McDaid, Niall O'Kane and Liam Campbell check out their results on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal, St. Joseph's Boys School congratulating Caolan Harkin on his GCSE success on Thursday morning. Included from left are Declan Lynch, Manchester United Foundation and Caolan's mum Julie. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

GCSE student Jack McGuinness is congratulated by parents Patricia and Shaun on Thursday at St. Joseph's Boys School. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

St. Joseph's Boys School GCSE student Aaron O'Donnell is congratulated on his results by parents Denise and David on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

