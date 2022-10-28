News you can trust since 1772
Nursery children, Breena, Jessi and Rosa, from Naiscoil Dhoire Steelstown, in Halloween costume. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 070

IN PICTURES: Halloween fun at Naiscoil Dhoire Steelstown in Derry

Some great costumes on display as children from Naiscoil Dhoire celebrated Halloween at the school.

By George Sweeney
4 minutes ago
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 2:00pm

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. Nursery children, Aoibhin, Malachi, Jonah and Maela, from Naiscoil Dhoire Steelstown, in Halloween costume. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 068

Photo: George Sweeney

2. Nursery children, Aodha, Una, Andrew and Joshua, from Naiscoil Dhoire Steelstown, in Halloween costume. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 067

Photo: George Sweeney

3. Nursery children, Eabha, Aoife and Eimear, from Naiscoil Dhoire Steelstown, in Halloween costume. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 071

Photo: George Sweeney

4. Nursery children, Ailbe, Patrick and Ruadhan, from Naiscoil Dhoire Steelstown, in Halloween costume. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 072

Photo: George Sweeney

