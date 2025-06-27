Lumen Christi College Year 8 students who achieved Gold Merit Awards with Mrs Ailish O’Kane (Head of Year 10), Mrs Léan McShane (Senior Teacher), Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal), Mrs Roisin McDermott (Head of Year 8) and Year 8 Form Tutors. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)placeholder image
Lumen Christi College Year 8 students who achieved Gold Merit Awards with Mrs Ailish O’Kane (Head of Year 10), Mrs Léan McShane (Senior Teacher), Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal), Mrs Roisin McDermott (Head of Year 8) and Year 8 Form Tutors. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

IN PICTURES: Lumen Christi College Junior Prizegiving in Derry 2025

By Staff Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2025, 16:52 BST
Pictured are students and staff at Lumen Christi College’s Junior Prizegiving 2025.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography and Stephen Latimer.

Students who achieved Excellent Attendance Awards with Mrs Ailish O’Kane (Head of Year 10), Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal) and Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher).

1. Students who achieved Excellent Attendance Awards with Mrs Ailish O’Kane (Head of Year 10), Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal) and Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher).

Students who achieved Excellent Attendance Awards with Mrs Ailish O’Kane (Head of Year 10), Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal) and Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher). Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Lumen Christi College students who achieved First in Subject Awards with Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher), Mrs Léan Mc Shane (Senior Teacher), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal), Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal), and Mrs Roisin McDermott (Head of Year 8).

2. Lumen Christi College students who achieved First in Subject Awards with Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher), Mrs Léan Mc Shane (Senior Teacher), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal), Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal), and Mrs Roisin McDermott (Head of Year 8).

Lumen Christi College students who achieved First in Subject Awards with Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher), Mrs Léan Mc Shane (Senior Teacher), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal), Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal), and Mrs Roisin McDermott (Head of Year 8). Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Students who achieved Victor and Victrix Ludorem Awards with Mr Michael McCullagh (PE Department), Ms Paula Fleming (Head of PE), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal) and Mrs Suzanne Deery.

3. Students who achieved Victor and Victrix Ludorem Awards with Mr Michael McCullagh (PE Department), Ms Paula Fleming (Head of PE), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal) and Mrs Suzanne Deery.

Students who achieved Victor and Victrix Ludorem Awards with Mr Michael McCullagh (PE Department), Ms Paula Fleming (Head of PE), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal) and Mrs Suzanne Deery. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Lumen Christi College Year 10 students who achieved Gold Merit Awards with Mrs Ailish O’Kane (Head of Year 10), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal), Ms Maeve McMenamin (Senior Teacher), Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher) and Year 10 Form Tutors.

4. Lumen Christi College Year 10 students who achieved Gold Merit Awards with Mrs Ailish O’Kane (Head of Year 10), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal), Ms Maeve McMenamin (Senior Teacher), Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher) and Year 10 Form Tutors.

Lumen Christi College Year 10 students who achieved Gold Merit Awards with Mrs Ailish O’Kane (Head of Year 10), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal), Ms Maeve McMenamin (Senior Teacher), Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher) and Year 10 Form Tutors. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice