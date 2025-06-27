IN PICTURES: Lumen Christi College Junior Prizegiving in Derry 2025

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography and Stephen Latimer.
1. Students who achieved Excellent Attendance Awards with Mrs Ailish O’Kane (Head of Year 10), Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal) and Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher).
Students who achieved Excellent Attendance Awards with Mrs Ailish O’Kane (Head of Year 10), Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal) and Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher). Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Lumen Christi College students who achieved First in Subject Awards with Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher), Mrs Léan Mc Shane (Senior Teacher), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal), Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal), and Mrs Roisin McDermott (Head of Year 8).
Lumen Christi College students who achieved First in Subject Awards with Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher), Mrs Léan Mc Shane (Senior Teacher), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal), Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal), and Mrs Roisin McDermott (Head of Year 8). Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Students who achieved Victor and Victrix Ludorem Awards with Mr Michael McCullagh (PE Department), Ms Paula Fleming (Head of PE), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal) and Mrs Suzanne Deery.
Students who achieved Victor and Victrix Ludorem Awards with Mr Michael McCullagh (PE Department), Ms Paula Fleming (Head of PE), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal) and Mrs Suzanne Deery. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. Lumen Christi College Year 10 students who achieved Gold Merit Awards with Mrs Ailish O’Kane (Head of Year 10), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal), Ms Maeve McMenamin (Senior Teacher), Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher) and Year 10 Form Tutors.
Lumen Christi College Year 10 students who achieved Gold Merit Awards with Mrs Ailish O’Kane (Head of Year 10), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal), Ms Maeve McMenamin (Senior Teacher), Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher) and Year 10 Form Tutors. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.