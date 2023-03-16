In Pictures: Mayor's reception for Carmel Dunn, retired Principal of Hollybush Primary School

1 . Mayor's reception for Carmel Dunn

The Mayor, Sandra Duffy making a special presentation to former Hollybush PS Principal Carmel Dunn on her retirement from the school and to mark her overall contribution to education at a function in her honour at the Guildhall on Wednesday evening. Included are family, friends and former board of governors, teaching and ancillary staff from Hollybush Primary School. Photo: Jim McCafferty