In Pictures: Mayor's reception for Carmel Dunn, retired Principal of Hollybush Primary School

Mayor Derry and Strabane, Sandra Duffy, recently held a reception to honour Ms Carmel Dunn, the retired Principal of Hollybush Primary School.
Family, friends and staff from the school joined Ms Dunn to wish her well.
Photographs: Jim McCafferty.
1. Mayor's reception for Carmel Dunn
The Mayor, Sandra Duffy making a special presentation to former Hollybush PS Principal Carmel Dunn on her retirement from the school and to mark her overall contribution to education at a function in her honour at the Guildhall on Wednesday evening.
Carmel Dunn, former Principal of Hollybush PS pictured with members of the board of governors and staff from the school during Wednesday's Mayoral Reception in the Guildhall.
Carmel Dunn, former Principal of Hollybush PS pictured with her husband and family during Wednesday's Mayoral Reception in the Guildhall.
The Mayor, Sandra Duffy addressing the attendance at Wednesday evening's presentation to former Hollybush PS Principal Carmel Dunn on her retirement from the school and overall contribution to education.