Children from Rosemount Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday last. Included are Mrs. Gallagher (teacher) and Miss Rooney. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)Children from Rosemount Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday last. Included are Mrs. Gallagher (teacher) and Miss Rooney. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Children from Rosemount Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday last. Included are Mrs. Gallagher (teacher) and Miss Rooney. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

IN PICTURES: My First Holy Communion in Derry & NW 2024

Pictured are children who have made their First Holy Communion in Derry in 2024.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:17 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 12:09 BST

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography and Parish of Ardstraw East.

Children from Rosemount Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday last. Included are Mrs. McSheffrey, Mrs Aisling McMenamin, teacher and Mr. Brady. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

1. Children from Rosemount Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday last. Included are Mrs. McSheffrey, Mrs Aisling McMenamin, teacher and Mr. Brady. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Children from Rosemount Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Paul Farren at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday last. Included are Mrs. McSheffrey, Mrs Aisling McMenamin, teacher and Mr. Brady. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCaffertyPhotography

Photo Sales
Children from St. Paul's Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Sean O'Donnell at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. Children from St. Paul's Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Sean O'Donnell at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Children from St. Paul's Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Sean O'Donnell at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Children from the Model Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Shaun Doherty at St. Eugene's Cathedral, Derry on Friday last. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. Children from the Model Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Shaun Doherty at St. Eugene's Cathedral, Derry on Friday last. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Children from the Model Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Shaun Doherty at St. Eugene's Cathedral, Derry on Friday last. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Children from Oakgrove Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at St. Columba's Church, Chapel Road Waterside on Friday last. Included at back are staff from the school. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

4. Children from Oakgrove Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at St. Columba's Church, Chapel Road Waterside on Friday last. Included at back are staff from the school. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Children from Oakgrove Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Patrick Lagan at St. Columba's Church, Chapel Road Waterside on Friday last. Included at back are staff from the school. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry