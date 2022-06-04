Cara Biggs, Shantelle Kealey, Niamh Oâ€TMKane, Aisha Proctor and Laura Bradley celebrate their graduation from NWRC with a BTEC Level 5 HND Early Childhood Education And Care.

IN PICTURES: NWRC Derry Graduates 2022

Hundreds of North West Regional College (NWRC) students donned their cap and robe last week for an official graduation ceremony.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 10:27 am
Updated Saturday, 4th June 2022, 10:27 am

More than 800 students attended the ceremony, which was held in the Millennium Forum and hosted by much-loved weatherman Barra Best.

1.

Daniel McCafferty received the Waterside Theatre Award for Outstanding Contribution at North West Regional Collegeâ€TMs Graduation Ceremony.

2.

Paula Doherty and Eimear McNamee received The Kerry McClay Award For Outstanding Academic Achievement in Higher National Diploma in Hair and Beauty Management (Joint) at North West Regional Collegeâ€TMs Graduation Ceremony.

3.

Karinne Oâ€TMBrien was awarded the Healthtec Award for Academic Excellence in HNC Healthcare Practice at North West Regional Collegeâ€TMs Graduation Ceremony.

4.

Fiona Halpin, Joanne Campbell, and Kirsty Burke received the Part-time Access Health & Welfare Award For Highest Academic Achievement (Joint).

