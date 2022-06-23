IN PICTURES: NWRC Further Education graduates celebrated in Derry

NWRC’s 2022 Best in FE event was hosted by BBC presenter and weather forecaster Barra Best. The special guest for this year’s event was former student and Ultra Athlete Danny Quigley who completed ten iron man challenges in ten consecutive days raising more than £100,000 for local charities.

NWRC student Rebecca Wray was named the first-ever recipient of The Gerard Finnegan Memorial Cup on the night. Rebecca studied the CACHE Level 3 CCLD (Children’s Care, Learning and Development) Diploma at the college’s Strand Road Campus.

This is the inaugural year of the award, which was founded in memory of Gerard Finnegan, who passed away earlier this year. Gerard Finnegan, a long-time friend to NWRC was chair of the college’s governing body. The Gerard Finnegan award was created in recognition of his integrity and passion for education. Rebecca was presented with the cup by Gerard’s wife Máire Finnegan.

Siobhan Faulkner of NWRC’s Learning Link, who nominated Rebecca for the award, said: “Rebecca commenced her studies on the transition programme and will complete her L3 course this year. She is an extremely hard worker and she has achieved so much at NWRC, no matter what the challenge is, she is determined to do her best.

“Rebecca doesn’t like the limelight, but we feel her achievements should be recognised. She is a worthy winner of this important award at NWRC and we are all so proud of her.”

