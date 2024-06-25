Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. ST. JOSEPH'S RETIREMENTS. . . . .Mrs. Ciara Deane, principal and Mrs. Fiona Harrigan (both centre) making presentations to St. Joseph's Boys School teachers who are stepping down this year after over 30 years each of service to the School. At front is. Mr. Paul Kealey, Vice Principal and Mr. Terry O'Brien, and back Ms. Caroline Barnett and Mrs. Margaret Ross. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Mr. Paul Kealey, retiring vice princiipal, St. Joseph's Boys School pictured with his wife, daughter and family at Friday's retirement function in the Everglades Hotel, Derry.
3. Mrs. Margaret Ross, retiring teacher, St. Joseph's Boys School pictured with her husbanad James and family at Friday's retirement function in the Everglades Hotel, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Mr. Terry O'Brien, retiring teacher, St. Joseph's Boys School pictured with his wife and family at Friday's retirement function in the Everglades Hotel, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
