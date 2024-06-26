1 . ST. JOSEPH'S RETIREMENTS. . . . .Mrs. Ciara Deane, principal and Mrs. Fiona Harrigan (both centre) making presentations to St. Joseph's Boys School teachers who are stepping down this year after over 30 years each of service to the School. At front is. Mr. Paul Kealey, Vice Principal and Mr. Terry O'Brien, and back Ms. Caroline Barnett and Mrs. Margaret Ross. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

ST. JOSEPH'S RETIREMENTS. . . . .Mrs. Ciara Deane, principal and Mrs. Fiona Harrigan (both centre) making presentations to St. Joseph's Boys School teachers who are stepping down this year after over 30 years each of service to the School. At front is. Mr. Paul Kealey, Vice Principal and Mr. Terry O'Brien, and back Ms. Caroline Barnett and Mrs. Margaret Ross. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography