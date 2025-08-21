IN PICTURES: Rutledge Training Awards Ceremony 2025 at Derry's Guildhall

A spokesperson said: “With overwhelming attendance and so many smiling faces all across The Guildhall, it's clear to see the importance of why we continue to celebrate these fantastic achievements.
“Everyone at Rutledge would like to congratulate all those who collected awards this week - some for completing courses, and others for special recognition. It's truly amazing to see what's possible.Roll on next year!”
1. Rutledge Training Awards 2025 (17).jpg
Rutledge Training Awards 2025 at the Guildhall in Derry. Photo: Rutledge
2. Rutledge Training Awards 2025 (19).jpg
3. Rutledge Training Awards 2025 (12).jpg
4. Rutledge Training Awards 2025 (16).jpg
