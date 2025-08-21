IN PICTURES: Rutledge Training Awards Ceremony 2025 at Derry's Guildhall

By Brendan McDaid
Published 21st Aug 2025, 14:31 BST
The talents and achievements of people from across the north west were celebrated at the Rutledge Training Awards Ceremony 2025 held recently in Derry’s Guildhall.

A spokesperson said: “With overwhelming attendance and so many smiling faces all across The Guildhall, it's clear to see the importance of why we continue to celebrate these fantastic achievements.

“Everyone at Rutledge would like to congratulate all those who collected awards this week - some for completing courses, and others for special recognition. It's truly amazing to see what's possible.Roll on next year!”

Rutledge Training Awards 2025 at the Guildhall in Derry.

1. Rutledge Training Awards 2025 (17).jpg

Rutledge Training Awards 2025 at the Guildhall in Derry. Photo: Rutledge

Photo Sales
Rutledge Training Awards 2025 at the Guildhall in Derry.

2. Rutledge Training Awards 2025 (19).jpg

Rutledge Training Awards 2025 at the Guildhall in Derry. Photo: Rutledge

Photo Sales
Rutledge Training Awards 2025 at the Guildhall in Derry.

3. Rutledge Training Awards 2025 (12).jpg

Rutledge Training Awards 2025 at the Guildhall in Derry. Photo: Rutledge

Photo Sales
Rutledge Training Awards 2025 at the Guildhall in Derry.

4. Rutledge Training Awards 2025 (16).jpg

Rutledge Training Awards 2025 at the Guildhall in Derry. Photo: Rutledge

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice