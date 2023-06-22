News you can trust since 1772
IN PICTURES: Showstoppers shine at Derry's Steelstown Primary School

Talented young stars from Steelstown Primary School put on a show to remember recently in front of an impressed ensemble audience of relatives and school staff.
By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:37 BST

Photographs by Jim McCafferty Photography

Performers giving 100% in Les Misérables performance at Steelstown PS on Wednesday last. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Meisha leads the singers in the Steelstown PS production of ‘Showstoppers’ on Thursday last. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Ben commands the stage with his solo performance at Wednesday’s Steelstown PS performance of ‘Showstoppers.’ Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

COOL DUDES!. . . . . .P7 boys showed such cool Grease performances on Wednesday last. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Related topics:Derry