IN PICTURES: Some of Derry & NW's most high profile St Columb's College Alumnus Illustrissimus Recipients

By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Nov 2024, 00:00 BST
Throughout the years St Columb’s College has educated numerous distinguished and globally recognised individuals who have gone on to make their mark in the world.

The award takes the form of a bronze sculpture of Saint Columba leaving Derry for Iona by sculptor Eamonn O’Doherty.

Recipients over the last 30 years were: 1994 The Most Reverend Edward Daly, D.D; 1995 John Hume, Nobel Laureate; 1996 Seamus Heaney, Nobel Laureate; 1997 Brian Friel, Playwright; 1998 Sean Mullan, Neurosurgeon; 1999 Breandán Ó Doibhlin, Sagart agus Saoi; 2000 Sir James Doherty, Educationalist/ Politican; 2001 Professor Raymond Flannery, Physicist/Educator; 2002 Martin O’Neill, Sportsman; 2003 Phil Coulter, Songwriter/Musician; 2004 Dedicated to all Past Pupils; 2005 James Sharkey, Diplomat; 2006 Sir Liam McCollum, Lawyer; 2007 Professor Peter McCullagh, Mathematician; 2007 Professor John Toland, Mathematician; 2008 Patrick G. Johnston, Professor Medicine; 2009 Seamus Deane, Writer; 2010 Sir Declan Morgan, Lawyer; 2011 Paul Brady, Singer-Songwriter/Musician; 2012 Professor Declan McGonagle, Curator/Academic; 2013 Brian Dooher; 2014 Colm Long, Businessman; 2015 Archbishop Eamon Martin, Primate of All Ireland; 2016 Maurice Harron, Artist/Educator; 2017 Professor Colin Harvey, Professor; 2018 Mark Durkan, Parliamentarian; 2019 Tony Connelly, RTE European Correspondent; 2020 & 2021 Covid – not presented; 2022 Professor John McCloskey, Scientist; 2023 Professor Rory O’Connor, Psychologist.

Here are some of the distinguished former pupils who have been award recipients over the past 30 years.

1995 John Hume, Nobel Laureate.

1. John Hume

1995 John Hume, Nobel Laureate. Photo: Hugh Gallagher

Photo Sales
1996: Seamus Heaney, Nobel Laureate.

2. Poet Seamus Heaney

1996: Seamus Heaney, Nobel Laureate. Photo: Hugh Gallagher

Photo Sales
1997: Brian Friel, Playwright.

3. Brian Friel

1997: Brian Friel, Playwright. Photo: Hugh Gallagher

Photo Sales
1994 The Most Reverend Edward Daly, D.D.

4. Bishop Edward Daly

1994 The Most Reverend Edward Daly, D.D. Photo: Hugh Gallagher

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice