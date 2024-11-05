IN PICTURES: Some of Derry & NW's most high profile St Columb's College Alumnus Illustrissimus Recipients

The award takes the form of a bronze sculpture of Saint Columba leaving Derry for Iona by sculptor Eamonn O’Doherty.

Recipients over the last 30 years were: 1994 The Most Reverend Edward Daly, D.D; 1995 John Hume, Nobel Laureate; 1996 Seamus Heaney, Nobel Laureate; 1997 Brian Friel, Playwright; 1998 Sean Mullan, Neurosurgeon; 1999 Breandán Ó Doibhlin, Sagart agus Saoi; 2000 Sir James Doherty, Educationalist/ Politican; 2001 Professor Raymond Flannery, Physicist/Educator; 2002 Martin O’Neill, Sportsman; 2003 Phil Coulter, Songwriter/Musician; 2004 Dedicated to all Past Pupils; 2005 James Sharkey, Diplomat; 2006 Sir Liam McCollum, Lawyer; 2007 Professor Peter McCullagh, Mathematician; 2007 Professor John Toland, Mathematician; 2008 Patrick G. Johnston, Professor Medicine; 2009 Seamus Deane, Writer; 2010 Sir Declan Morgan, Lawyer; 2011 Paul Brady, Singer-Songwriter/Musician; 2012 Professor Declan McGonagle, Curator/Academic; 2013 Brian Dooher; 2014 Colm Long, Businessman; 2015 Archbishop Eamon Martin, Primate of All Ireland; 2016 Maurice Harron, Artist/Educator; 2017 Professor Colin Harvey, Professor; 2018 Mark Durkan, Parliamentarian; 2019 Tony Connelly, RTE European Correspondent; 2020 & 2021 Covid – not presented; 2022 Professor John McCloskey, Scientist; 2023 Professor Rory O’Connor, Psychologist.

Here are some of the distinguished former pupils who have been award recipients over the past 30 years.

4 . Bishop Edward Daly 1994 The Most Reverend Edward Daly, D.D. Photo: Hugh Gallagher Photo Sales