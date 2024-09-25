Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Head of Senior School, Mr Kevin Thompson with the winners of the awards for Outstanding Attendance in Key Stage 4 at the St. Joseph's Boys School Senior Prizegiving last week. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Evan Curran receiving the ICT prize from Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal at the St. Joseph's Prizegiving.
3. St. Joseph's Boys School Vice Principal, Mrs Harrigan-Stewart presents the Art Prize to Kalum McBride.
4. Special guest at the St. Joseph's Boys School Annual Prizegiving, Mr. Paul Cooley, addressing the attendance on Thursday last.
