IN PICTURES: St Joseph's Boys School senior prize giving in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 25th Sep 2024, 14:56 BST
Pictured are students with staff as they celebrate their exam success at St Joseph’s Boys School in Derry.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Head of Senior School, Mr Kevin Thompson with the winners of the awards for Outstanding Attendance in Key Stage 4 at the St. Joseph's Boys School Senior Prizegiving last week.





Evan Curran receiving the ICT prize from Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal at the St. Joseph's Prizegiving.





St. Joseph's Boys School Vice Principal, Mrs Harrigan-Stewart presents the Art Prize to Kalum McBride.





Special guest at the St. Joseph's Boys School Annual Prizegiving, Mr. Paul Cooley, addressing the attendance on Thursday last.





