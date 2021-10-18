The GCSE Geography Trophy was awarded to Leah Keys, Ellie Lang and Abbie McCartney.

IN PICTURES: St Mary’s College, Derry annual senior prize-giving

Congratulations to these pupils pictured receiving their awards at the annual senior prize-giving in St Mary’s College in Derry recently.

Monday, 18th October 2021, 3:26 pm

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography. (Not for resale here)

Nicole Doherty, Amy Leigh McCaughey and Aoibhe Houston, joint winners in Btec Science at the St. Maryâ€TMs College Prizegiving.

Mr. Brendan McGinn, Principal, St. Maryâ€TMs College, addressing students at the schoolsâ€TM Annual Senior Prizegiving.

Congratulations to Nicole Morrison achieving top marks in Child Development, Health & Social Care, Learning for Life and Work and Irish in the St. Maryâ€TMs College Annual Senior Prizegiving. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Congratulations to Nicole Morrison and Caitlin McCafferty, joint winners of the GCSE Irish Award. at St. Maryâ€TMs College Prizegiving.

