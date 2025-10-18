IN PICTURES: St Mary's College Formal at the Broomhill Hotel back in October 2005
By Brendan McDaid
Published 18th Oct 2025, 11:02 BST
Pictured are students gathered in the Broomhill Hotel for the St Mary’s College school formal back 20 years ago in 2005.
Photos: Derry Journal.
1. Seated from left, are Danielle Ramsey, Jenna Doherty, Caylee McCallion, Danielle Campbell and Rebecca Durnin. Standing from left, are Padraig Burke, Chris McGilloway, Emmett Coyle, Gary O'Donnell and Christoper Doherty. (1110A01)
2. Seated from left, are Michelle Bowen, Shauna Gibson, Danielle McCallion, Michaela McDaid, Dana McFeeley. Back from left, are Paddy Nixon, Daniel McIntyre, Ryan Mackey, Gary Canning and Terry Murphy. (1110A05)
3. Seated from left, are Emma McDaid, Julie McCafferty, Jenny McFeeley, Laura McGilloway, and Samantha McConomy. Back from left, are Gerard Doherty, Barry Fahy, and Niall Carlin, Joe Coyle and Darragh McCartney. (1110A7)
4. Group pictured at St Mary's College, Formal at the Broomhill Hotel. Included, seated from left, are Erin Doherty, Tanya Cooke, Dara Quinn, Roxanne NIxon. Back from left, are Conal Griffin, Carla Toland, John Doherty, Terry McDermott and Martin McAllister. (1110A04)
