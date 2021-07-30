Volunteer Cara pictured with children attending the Greater Shantallow Arts ‘Trolls’ themed Summer Scheme at Studio 2 recently. DER2128GS - 023

IN PICTURES: Trolls, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory and The Greatest Showman at Studio 2 Summer Camp in Derry

Local children get into character for specail themed summer camps at Studio 2 with Education Minister Michelle McIlveen and the Mayor paying a special visit.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 30th July 2021, 12:14 pm

Pictures: George Sweeney / Derry Journal

1. DER - STUDIO 2 THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

oys and girls pictured during rehearsals at the recent The Greatest Showman themed summer camp at the Studio 2 Youth & Community Arts Centre in Skeoge . DER2129GS - 073

2. DER - EDUCATION MINISTER VISITS STUDIO 2

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen MLA pictured with children at Studio 2’s Charlie and The Chocolate Factory theme summer scheme on Wednesday afternoon. Included in the photograph are Ollie Green ,GSACA Artistic Director and Mayor Alderman Graham Warke. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2130GS - 020

3. DER - STUDIO 2 THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Reuben, Ronan, Kaela, Holly and Annabell pictured during rehearsals at the recent The Greatest Showman themed summer camp at the Studio 2 Youth & Community Arts Centre in Skeoge. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2129GS - 070

4. DER - STUDIO 2 SUMMER SCHEME

Children and volunteers from Orange Group who attended the Greater Shantallow Arts ‘Trolls’ themed Summer Scheme at Studio 2 recently. DER2128GS - 028

