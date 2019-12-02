'Inappropriate content, staff members' personal information and threatening messages' - NI schools contact PSNI over a fake Snapchat accounts

A number of schools have contacted the PSNI over fake Snapchat accounts showing "inappropriate content" and the personal information of some staff members and pupils.

The the police were first contacted about the fake Snapchat accounts by schools and parents in the Omagh area on Monday.

The PSNI started receiving reports from parents and schools on Monday.

The PSNI has recorded all of the details linked to the fake Snapchat accounts and confirmed it is now investigating the matter.

"Within these groups a wide range of images, videos and messages are being posted showing inappropriate content unsuitable for school pupils along with threatening messages and personal information about staff members and other pupils," explained the PSNI.

"All Snapchat details have been collected regarding these fake accounts and police will be conducting investigations given the concern across the community."

The PSNI added: "Police are keen to remind children and parents who use social media sites to be mindful of who they are friends with online and for parents to keep an eye on their children's online activity."

For advice and tips on how you can take measures to keep your children safe online visit www.nspcc.org.uk