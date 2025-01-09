IRELAND WEATHER: Dozens of schools closed across Derry and Donegal after big freeze and snow
In Derryand Tyrone school closures on Thursday confirmed so far include St Cecilia’s College, Creggan, with the planned open night this evening being rescheduled.
Also closed are the following: St Mary’s College, Northland Road; St Columb’s College, Buncrana Road; Lisneal College, Crescent Link; Thornhill College, Culmore Road; St Brigid’s College, Carnhill; Good Shepherd Primary School; Sacred Heart Primary School; Ballougry Primary School on Mullenan Road; Gaelscoil Na Daróige; Greenhaw Primary School in Carnhill; Oakgrove Primary School; St Brigid's Primary School, Carnhill; St Paul’s Primary School, Galliagh; Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir; St Oliver Plunkett Primary School, Strathfoyle; St Patrick's and St Brigid's College, Claudy; Foyle College, Limavady Road; Artigarvan Primary School, Berryhill Road; Rosmar School, Limavady.
Numerous other primary schools have also closed across the city and region including Holy Child Primary School in Creggan, St Patrick’s Primary School in Pennyburn and Nazareth House Primary School on Bishop Street, along with Steelstown Primary School, Culmore Primary School, Long Tower Primary School, St John’s Primary School, Rosemount Primary School, Bunscoil Cholmcille.
Oakgrove Integrated College is closed to all except students sitting Business Studies examination.
Dozens more schools across Inishowen and the rest of Donegal are also closed today, along with several more schools in the Tyrone region.
