John Harkin appointed Principal of Oakgrove Integrated College

John Harkin has been formally appointed as the new Principal of Oakgrove Integrated College.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 10:53am

Mr. Harkin has been acting Principal at the Waterside secondary school.

Trevor Lindsay, Chair of the Board of Governors, said: “I am delighted to be able to announce, on behalf of the Board of Governors, that the Board yesterday appointed Mr John Harkin as the new Principal of Oakgrove Integrated College.”

Mr. Lindsay said Mr. Harkin has been a champion of Integrated education in Derry for many years.

John Harkin
“John has contributed hugely to the work of the school for over two decades, as a talented teacher of English, enthusiastic Vice Principal and as Acting Principal since September of last year.

"In addition to the inspiring leadership that John has provided for all staff and his child centred approach to pupils, he has been a champion of Integrated Education locally in the Derry area and in the wider NI region throughout. We wish him well in his new post,” said Mr. Lindsay.

Derry