Julie O’Loughlin intends to be a ‘Model’ principal as she takes on new role

Julie O’Loughlin says she is ‘proud and honoured’ to be taking on the role of Principal at the Model Primary School.

The Sion Mills native, a mother to two teenage daughters, has taught in the school for 25 years and this week took over the reins from Michelle Ramsey who has retired.

Julie described being appointed principal at ‘The Model’ as ‘a great privilege’ as she is following in the path of trail-blazers who have done so much to make the school what it is today.

She said: "I have been extremely fortunate to have worked under such a strong leader in Michelle, together with our dedicated Vice Principal Mr Bradley, who believed in me and gave me opportunities to grow and develop as a teacher.’

A graduate from Stranmillis University, Julie has also fulfilled the school role as Special Educational Co-ordinator (SENCO) and Key Stage 1 Co-Ordinator for a number of years and is also renowned for her musical ability throughout the school.

Describing herself as ‘a girl from the country who loves hill walking, keeping fit and someone whose faith is important to her’ the affable Principal says that whether it is the big city or the countryside, the values of places like Sion Mills and Model Primary School in the city remain the same – family, community, and a sense of pride of place.

The mother of two teenage daughters, Emily and Chloe, now both at university - who she is clearly very proud of - gives her, she says, a clear insight into what role a school principal should play.

“Both my girls went to the Model, travelling to school with me every morning during their primary education, and that bond continues as we are very close and never off the phone to each other.

Julie O'Loughlin pictured on Friday with some pupils on her first day as Principal at Model Primary School, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

"With both at university, we are never far from Facebook or Whatsapp and discussing the trials and tribulations of the day. In this, they keep me very level headed,” laughs Julie.

Praising the school for the strong ethos in inclusivity and giving all the children the best chance to excel in life, she continued: “Our school ethos here at the Model is ‘celebrating cultural diversity’ and we pride ourselves in the inclusivity of our school.

"We also have a strong community of pupils, parents and staff and we all work together with a shared vision of providing the best opportunities and experiences for our pupils.

"Indeed, our Parent Teacher and Friends Association (PTFA) fundraise throughout the year which helps buy resources for our children. We have a team of staff, both teaching and non-teaching, who are dedicated and committed to providing a positive, nurturing environment in which our children can learn and reach their full potential.”

Praising the old school building with its rich history and tradition, Julie acknowledges the challenges ahead in upgrading it.

"We have a beautiful old school building, but that does bring challenges of its own. We are currently working towards getting the old canteen demolished and our playground refurbished.

"A lot of hard work goes into maintaining the building and grounds which is an increasingly difficult task given the continual educational cutbacks.

"Despite these however, we must endeavour to give all our children here the best opportunities to succeed and reach their full potential in life.”