John Mackey with his partner Jemma Nic Lochlainn and their child Rowan. Kozie Moles artwork by Melissa Malone.

When John Mackey’s daughter, Rowan, was a baby, he searched high and low for a TV show or podcast that would spark her interest and also help her wind down before bedtime.

When he didn’t find one John decided to create one himself and ‘Kozie Moles’ was born.

Kozie Moles, with its lovely little mole family of dad, nana and children Sam and Cubby is a low simulation children’s podcast, hosted by RTE Junior.

It aims to provide a calming space for young listeners while subtly representing families in a non-traditional home.

Each visit to the Kozie Moles is a gentle, peaceful and calming experience, with soothing nature sounds. peaceful music and a place where everyone can unwind together.

Aimed at three to six year olds, but beloved by many younger and older listeners, Kozie Moles also shows how home is where your family is.

John, who previously worked in animation, moved from Dublin to Redcastle with his partner and local woman Jemma Nic Lochlainn when Rowan was a baby.

The podcast is a real family affair as Jemma is the narrator and script editor and Rowan is the voice of baby Cubby. It is written, produced and directed by John with music and sound design by Folding Waves and music composed by Mark Bergin. Julia Dillon is Sam, Kevin Fitzgerald is Dad and Jennifer Ayanru is Nana.

John told the Journal how, with his background in animation, he was aware of how many cartoons and podcasts aimed at children are made to ‘entertain and excite.’ He wanted something less stimulating for Rowan.

“I looked at different TV shows and podcasts and I couldn’t see what I wanted to show Rowan. We wanted something to put on when we’re winding down in the evenings and something to help us relax.

"I couldn’t really find what I was looking for, so I looked into creating a kid’s podcast. But, I wanted to add what I learned in animation in relation to setting up a story and include nice music, winding down, atmospheric sounds and a nice location.”

John also wanted to include the sentiment that ‘home is a feeling and home can be everywhere’.

He explained how, during Rowan’s first couple of years, they frequently travelled between Dublin, Donegal and his native Tipperary and ‘we felt like we were trying to start a routine all the time.’

"We wanted to show and demonstrate that home is where we are as a family’.

Added to this, he was conscious that 15,000 children in the Republic of Ireland are registered as homeless. Many are in emergency accommodation and ‘packing and unpacking’ while having to regularly move to a new location.

He added: “I love the idea of a child turning on this podcast and somewhere, in the city or countryside or in the car or train, they’re able to have and make a routine of listening to this and it makes it feel like home.”

The ‘non-traditional’ family of Kozie Moles is also included to show ‘there are all kinds of families’ in the world.

Kozie Moles is riding high in the kid’s podcast charts,with five star ratings and John is delighted with the positive reaction so far.

"I’ve lovely to know that something you are actually making is out there and getting great feedback.”

He has received messages from listeners across the country and world, who tell him how Kozie Moles is helping children who are anxious or who are finding it hard to sleep. Others love the gentle nature of the podcast as it helps them wind down from the day while others are greatly invested in the lives of the Kozie Moles.

There are currently 15 episodes of Kozie Moles, each between nine and 13 minutes long, all in a different location as they settle down somewhere new for the night and make it their home.

These include a small hollow of earth beneath a fallen oak tree or finding shelter in an empty rabbit’s burrow.

Kozie Moles was funded by RTE IRP @rtejr and Coimisiún na Meán. You can listen to Kozie Moles wherever you get your podcasts. See https://www.rte.ie/radio/rtejrradio/clips/22470489/