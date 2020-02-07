‘Let’s Talk Sex’ urges Western Trust during awareness week

The Western Trust and a host of other local organisations are urging people to talk about sexual health, with a new campaign focusing on tackling the taboos around the issue and events organised locally.

The Trust’s Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement Department has made the call during Sexual Health Week, which runs all this week.

The new ‘Let’s Talk Sex’ campaign is led by Public Health Agency for Northern Ireland. Its key objective is to provide social media messaging highlighting a different sexual health theme on each day of the campaign week.

Monday will sees the focus on Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and testing, while on Tuesday campaign will focus on ‘Sexting’ and ‘Social Media’.

On Wednesday the issue of Consent will be highlighted followed by a focus on young people and teenagers on Thursday and the importance of protection on Friday.

Sexual Health Week running at this time of year is unique to Northern Ireland and the Trust said it was “very timely with the last day of the campaign taking place on Valentine’s Day”.

Ann Linstrom, Health Improvement Officer at the Western Trust said: “This campaign provides an opportunity to highlight a topic that people may not want to talk about. For many people, sexual health remains a taboo subject.

“The Western Trust will promote this campaign through our social media messaging as well as providing information and resources to a host of organisations promoting sexual health services in the local area.

“Key partners involved in sexual health week include North West Regional College/ South West College and Ulster University. These organisations have a large student population and key messaging will be available to students around the campaign themes as well as information about where to go for contraception, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections as well as general sexual health advice. Some colleges are running sexual health awareness sessions and providing information points across campuses.”

Those wishing to get involved are encouraged to do so via the Western Trust and PHA social media channels or contact Ann Linstrom on 028 71865127 or email Ann.Linstrom@westerntrust.hscni.net

The Trust further advised: “Remember Looking after your Sexual Health is as important as any other aspect of your health.”